Housing prices have begun to cool off in Queensland while interstate markets have recorded their first monthly decline since 2019.
According to CoreLogic's Home Value Index, house prices in the Greater Brisbane region rose by 0.9 per cent in the last month, while Sydney and Melbourne values fell by 1 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.
Real estate agent at RE/MAX Bayside Hayley De Ven said the market is still proving competitive.
"We're still seeing good numbers through open inspections and auctions, and I think that kind of competitive nature is still continuing to drive the prices," she said.
House prices in the Southern Moreton Bay region have risen 0.7 per cent in the past month compared to the 4.4 per cent rise of the last three months.
Analysts have blamed higher interest rates, rising inventory levels and lower buyer confidence for the market's cooling.
CoreLogic Research Director Tim Lawless said the slight rise in housing values in Australia's regional areas was not enough for the monthly national average to maintain positive growth.
"There's been significant speculation around the impact of rising interest rates on the property market and last month's increase to the cash rate is only one factor causing growth in housing prices to slow or reverse," he said.
"It is important to remember housing market conditions have been weakening over the past year, at least at a macro level."
The 0.1 per cent average drop in house prices nationally is the first monthly decline since September 2020.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
