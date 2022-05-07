Redland City Bulletin

House in prices in Queensland stabilise while interstate markets fall

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:19am, first published May 7 2022 - 6:00am
HOUSING: House prices stabilise in Queensland, while interstate markets drop.

Housing prices have begun to cool off in Queensland while interstate markets have recorded their first monthly decline since 2019.

