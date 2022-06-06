Independent research has found the Redlands must improve its education opportunities, connections with SEQ, community amenities and housing choice to prosper in years to come.
The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce commissioned a skills and liveability assessment from independent economics consultants Econisis which found Redlands was far behind the rest of SEQ on liveability.
Redlands was ranked ninth on liveability for all metro regions in Australia in 2019, but despite an improved liveability score in 2020 it dropped to 14 due to other regions improving faster.
Chamber of Commerce vice president and chair of the Champion Redlands Coast initiative Cindy Corrie said the data looked at factors that would push people away and pull them into the region.
"The natural environment here has been a big pull factor but it's just not enough anymore."
"We can't just rely on our location and our natural environment to be the only pull factor anymore because there is a change in the external influences around liveability."
Ms Corrie said the research identified four key focuses to improve liveability in the Redlands as education, housing, connections with SEQ and community amenities.
The data recognised a significant amount of young people were leaving the Redlands to access tertiary education as a push factor.
"It's about having a tertiary presence, not so much about having a university campus here," Ms Corrie said.
"We can keep people in the region and grow our human capital."
The research also suggests promoting better connections to the rest of south-east Queensland could maximise movement throughout the region.
"Having good connectivity is not going to make people want to leave the region, it should work the other way too so people want to come here," Ms Corrie said.
"Our roads going out, our roads within and our transport system are really important to your lifestyle."
Community amenities were another key focus area to provide entertainment outside the natural environment assets of the region.
"This is culture and the arts, shopping, dining and accessability to the islands," Ms Corrie said.
"There's not a lot to do on the Redlands Coast and if we look at it there are opportunities for us to really lift that."
She said the housing issue was a matter of expanding the variety of housing in the Redlands and not just affordability.
"The market changes but what doesn't change is choice and the selection of different types of housing," Ms Corries said.
"If people are wanting to downsize they have to have something to downsize to and while it is more development, we have to be able to give our community a choice in where they live."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
