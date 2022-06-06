Redland City Bulletin
Our Future

Independent data finds Redlands liveability needs improving

EL
By Emily Lowe
June 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD LIFE: Cindy Corrie said independent data recommended a focus on education, SEQ connections, community amenities and housing would improve liveability in the Redlands.

Independent research has found the Redlands must improve its education opportunities, connections with SEQ, community amenities and housing choice to prosper in years to come.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.