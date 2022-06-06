FALLEN trees forced road closures across the Redlands this week as windy conditions unleashed on the city.
Weather Bureau data shows wind gusts in the region peaked at well above 50km/h across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as a polar blast lashed eastern and southern Australia.
The windy conditions brought down several trees across the Redlands, with some causing temporary road closures at Mount Cotton, Alexandra Hills and North Stradbroke Island.
Two lanes were blocked between Village Drive and German Church Road on Tuesday after a tree fell onto Valley Way, forcing motorists onto the curb before response crews arrived.
Just a few kilometres away on the same morning, Energex crews were called to repair a power line that had been struck by a tree at Heinemann Road.
Hundreds of customers across Mount Cotton and Redland Bay lost power, with the outage affecting several heavily-populated suburban streets.
A council spokeswoman said a temporary road closure also had to be enforced at Alexandra Hills on Monday after a report came in about a fallen tree on Emerald Street.
At exactly the same time, council received another report from North Stradbroke Island about a tree fall at Beehive Road.
That was followed on Tuesday by a report of a fallen tree on Martin Way.
"Council received 99 tree requests across the mainland and Coochiemudlo Island, six on North Stradbroke Island and six on the Southern Moreton Bay Islands," a council spokeswoman said.
"No Council infrastructure sustained any damage from fallen trees."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
