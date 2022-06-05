Last week, the fishing was just as fantastic as the weather.
All the fish came out to play, with snapper and mulloway biting all over the bay.
The artificial reef systems are popular spots to catch these fish.
Curtin Artificial came into its own due to the small daytime tides.
The current can make fishing difficult at the Curtin Reef during the bigger tides, so fish this reef during the small tides.
Harry Atkinson is one of the most popular artificial reefs.
West Peel Artificial reef is close to the Redland City boat ramps, an option for those who do not want to venture too far for good fishing action.
The winter run of flathead is all around our shores, and for land-based anglers, this is a great fish to target.
Reports of plenty of catches on lures in the shallows around our jetties and rock walls.
I caught four flatheads this past week, all on live bait.
The whiting is also in numbers and of a good size.
I landed over a dozen this week from the beach on Coochiemudlo Island, all over 23 cm in length and a few winter whiting of plus 30 cm.
Last Sunday, I gave a fishing lesson to the Victoria Point Girl Guide Ranger Unit, Reilly Brushe, Reagan Fairbrother, Jody Nylander, Savannah Newman, Mia Lothian and Madison Fragale.
The girls had a wonderful time. They caught whiting and bream on rod and line.
A significant catch was a tilapia in the beach net.
The tilapia is a significant threat to Australia's biodiversity and must be humanely killed and disposed of by burying or placed in a rubbish bin.
The girls assisted in burying the tilapia and helped in keeping our waterways free of this pest.
The Victoria Point Girl Guide Ranger Unit is suitable for girls aged 13-17.
A Brownie Unit for girls 5-9 and Victoria Point Girl Guide Unit for girls 10-12.
Activities include fishing, camping, cooking, adventure days, arts and crafts, and more.
Contact Fran for details at victoriapointDM@guidesqld.org
Seqwater temporarily closed several dams after the recent significant rainfall into the catchment and the resulting water flowing over the spillway.
The influx of water was rather unfortunate as the dams were starting to fish well, with the fish feeling well as they were getting ready to spawn.
Check the SEQ Water website before venturing out.
Send fishing questions and photographs or organise a coaching session at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
