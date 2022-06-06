REDLANDS United have fallen 5-2 to Western Pride in a rescheduled FQPL1 match on Friday night.
After an extended period out of action due to the wet weather closures and last week's bye, the Red Devils had a night to forget in a match played in very heavy rain at Ipswich.
Redlands had three goals disallowed for offside, hit the post after a shot that had the keeper well beaten, and missed an easy goal from two metres out.
Nothing was going right for the Cleveland-based side and Western Pride seemed to score with almost every opportunity.
Redlands were well and truly off their game for this one. However, they still created more than enough scoring opportunities to have shared or even taken the points.
Redlands will re-group for their next match against Mitchelton FC at Teralba Park next Saturday at 6.15pm.
