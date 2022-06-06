Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United downed 5-2 on away trip to Ipswich

By Ray Gardner
June 6 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPSET: Redlands United were unable to continue their winning run on Friday night, going down to Western Pride 5-2. Photo: Ray Gardner

REDLANDS United have fallen 5-2 to Western Pride in a rescheduled FQPL1 match on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.