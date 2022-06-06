MATTHEW Hammelmann booted four goals as Redland-Victoria Point Sharks eased past Noosa to extend their winning streak to six matches in the QAFL.
Sharks remain in second position on the ladder but have increased their margin over the rest of the field after Saturday's 41-point victory at South Pine Sports Complex.
Coach Phil Carse said it was one of the best wins his side had produced so far this season.
"The boys played really well," he said. "I was really happy with the way they went about it.
"Coming off three really muddy games, it was maybe a bit of an unknown how we would go out on a dry track, especially against a side who have been travelling as well as Noosa.
"It was really pleasing to see the boys play a really good brand of footy."
Winger Billy Johnson was one of several players to impress for Sharks in the 85-44 win.
"He has a really good blend of winning the inside and outside ball," Carse said.
"We gave our best to Jack Rolls. He was exceptional around the stoppages and was just really dangerous with the way he moved the ball forward.
"We thought Scott Miller, Mitch Stallard and Matt Hambleton were outstanding. They intercepted really well and set up a lot of our forward plays that way."
Carse said the side had been growing in confidence throughout the season and were focused on carrying that into future matches.
"It is always hard to know exactly where you are going to be at, but we have been really confident right through that we've got a side that can be anyone on its day," he said.
"It is just about keeping the boys focused and keeping that belief up week-to-week."
Sharks travel to Hickey Park in Stafford this weekend to take on Wilston-Grange. The first bounce is at 2pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
