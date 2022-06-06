Redland City Bulletin

Redland-Victoria Point Sharks on six-match winning streak after 41-point win over Noosa

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:00am
STAR MAN: Former AFL player Peter Yagmoor puts boot to ball during a recent QAFL match. Photo: Highflyer Images/QAFL

MATTHEW Hammelmann booted four goals as Redland-Victoria Point Sharks eased past Noosa to extend their winning streak to six matches in the QAFL.

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

