Tickets have gone on sale for a second Crowded House show in Mt Cotton after fans rushed to sell out the initial date last Friday.
The ARIA award-winning band will play to crowds at Sirromet Winery on November 5 and 6 as part of the a day on the green outdoor concert.
It comes as the band celebrates last year's release of their seventh studio album, Dreamers Are Waiting, adding an additional seven shows to their album tour which was cut short in April after frontman Neil Finn tested positive for COVID-19.
The Dreamers are Waiting tour is set to promise legendary anthems from the band's 35-year career, including Don't Dream It's Over, Something So Strong, Four Seasons In One Day, Distant Sun and Weather With You along with fresh new music from the band's latest album.
Joining them on stage will be chart-topping Melbourne four-piece The Teskey Brothers and much-loved Australian trio The Waifs. The Waifs celebrates 30 years in the industry this year.
To date the Dreamers Are Waiting Australian tour has played to full houses, rapturous audiences and widespread critical acclaim. It is the band's third tour in 15 years.
Throughout their career, the band have sold over 15 million albums worldwide and in 2016 were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
The show will be a day on the green's 50th at Sirromet Wines, since starting in 2006.
Roundhouse Entertainment promoter Michael Newton said Sirromet was a venue which patrons loved.
"I look forward to many more great concerts there in the future," he said.
a day on the green is a licensed all-ages event and under 18 patrons must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Event organisers have recommended patrons catch the commuter bus which will leave from Capalaba Park on the day.
Tickets went on sale for the additional November 6 date at 10am this morning on Ticketmaster.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
