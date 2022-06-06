Redland City Bulletin

Tickets go on sale for second Crowded House show in Mt Cotton

JC
By Jeremy Cook
June 6 2022 - 5:00am
CROWDED HOUSE: a day on the green brings Crowded House to Sirromet on November 5 and 6. Photo: Supplied.

Tickets have gone on sale for a second Crowded House show in Mt Cotton after fans rushed to sell out the initial date last Friday.

