RedCity Roar teams are in for some tough competition against the Mackay Meteors as the Redland's star players return from injury.
RedCity Roar will host one of the NBL1's most storied franchises in the Mackay Meteors and Meteroettes at the Paul Bancroft Centre this week.
The Mackay team have been strong competition since the Queensland Basketball State League started in 1986 with wins throughout its history.
The Meteorettes are four-time champions after a win in 1987 and a three-peat from 2012-2014, and the Meteors won back-to-back in 2011, 2012 and again in 2015.
They have been consistently in the top 4 teams in the state for a long time.
In 2021, when the league came under the NBL1 banner, the Meteors made history by winning the inaugural NBL1 North men's title.
This year they have recruited some premium NBL athletes in the Galloway brothers Jaylin and Kyrin, Manny Malou and Biwali Bayles.
Coach Joel Kahlu has them on a three game winning streak, sitting in second spot on the NBL1 North ladder.
Bayles was a key player for the Sydney Kings in their NBL championship winning campaign and was team mate of Kings "Development Player" Jayden Hodgson who plays for the RedCity Roar.
Plasmaide Roar Coach Colby Stefanovic will have to contact the Mackay bigs of Galloway and Malou with Jarett Croff rehabbing a knee complaint and Mitch Poulain recoverying from an ankle and hamstring tweak.
The women's matchup is an opportunity for both teams solidify their position on the ladder.
The Simple Promo Co women lost in the dying seconds of their match up against the Sunshine Coast Phoenix in their last game.
Mackay are 4 wins and 4 losses, while the Roar are 2 wins and 3 losses.
It could be a defining weekend for the Metorettes and an opportunity for the Roar to move up the ladder.
Ari Moorer should be back from her ankle injury and Mia Loyd will be keen to play well against her old team.
Roar fans have yet to see Moorer, Loyd and Jaylen Cooper all catch fire on the same night.
Watch for sharp shooter Meila Goodchild for Mackay to make an impact.
The former Moreton Bay College Student was one of the premier players for National Collegiate Athletic Association powerhouse Duke College in the US.
