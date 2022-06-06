Redland City Bulletin

RedCity Roar to play Mackay meteors at home for tough match-up

By Peter Pollock
June 6 2022 - 5:00am
THE DEN: RedCity Roar will play the Mackay Metors and Meteorettes at the Paul Bancroft Centre this week. Picture: B.Rad Sports Photography.

RedCity Roar teams are in for some tough competition against the Mackay Meteors as the Redland's star players return from injury.

