The election of Peter Dutton to the leadership of the Liberal Party marks the start of the 2025 election campaign.
The Liberals (and Nationals) hope Dutton and his deputy, Sussan Ley, can inspire voters enough to knock Labor out of office after just one term.
Mr Dutton is a divisive figure, a staunch conservative who has taken great delight in taunting 'lefties' and railing against progressive thinking whilst in government. The Murdoch media has already set about recasting him as a more moderate and caring man, but Dutton has already said he does not plan on changing.
"I'm not going to change, but I want people to see the entire person I am," he said.
It's probably the best tack for the new Opposition Leader, who is the strongest parliamentary performer out of what is now a very shallow Liberal Party frontbench talent pool, to take.
However, his reputation as a pragmatic head kicker with strongly conservative views will be hard to live down. Dutton boycotted Prime Minister Rudd's apology to Indigenous Australians, voted consistently against same-sex marriage equality, and in an election where climate change was a significant issue, was caught on an open microphone in 2015 joking about "water lapping at the door" of Pacific nations. His reputation precedes him.
At this early stage, at least, any attempt to present as a caring, cuddly New Age man would ring very hollow indeed. Dutton should remain true to himself, be authentic, and see if the voters have a change of heart in 2025 and vote for him and his Liberals.
It wouldn't get more authentic for Dutton to stand by his comment that China under President Xi Jinping is Australia's biggest challenge since World War II and stand behind the Coalition's existing climate change policy.
Dutton clearly hopes the best pathway to victory for the LNP three years from now will be if Labor fails to negotiate the economic problems caused mainly by the policies of the Coalition, and that made a significant contribution to the defeat of the Morrison government.
It may work that despite the election having been fought and won on many issues, including action on climate change, inclusion and diversity, women's safety and the need to end conflict fatigue, the Liberals have chosen a new leader who speaks and acts very much like the old one.
