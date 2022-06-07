Redland trade students are working on virtual reality projects to bring the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) to life.
Four year 10 Australian Industry Trade College (AITC) students are partnering with Redland City Council to develop virtual ideas for the BCP.
AITC team leader Erin Zammit said the students had learnt to use a virtual reality program and uploaded the BCP fly-through video, made additions and put it on display.
"What they decided to do was to use VR to educate the rest of the student body on the benefits of the BCP to the whole school," Ms Zammit said.
"So the idea is that from next year and ongoing into the future, if for example the students are asked to design a community space on their computer for an assignment, they design, then insert it on to the VR fly-through, they then can see how it looks in the overall site."
Ms Zammit said the project would engage young people with the BCP and allow them to visialise how it might look in the future.
"This mutual benefit obviously has a positive knock on effect for employment in Redlands," she said.
"On a more subtle level, it has the social benefit of increased self-esteem as the students feel connected to an exciting, vibrant project that they and their friends will enjoy."
Redland City Deputy Mayor Julie Talty said the outcomes of the project would be used in the precinct for years to come.
"The students' project is focussed on the college's future use of the precinct for multiple subjects - such as excursions, learning about Redlands pioneers and World War II history, as well as design of built form, landscape, playgrounds, agriculture and so on," Ms Talty said.
"What I am particularly impressed with is how the work of these students will be carried forward by and for future student years."
The AITC team is one of nine groups developing projects for the Birkdale Community Partnerships Program.
For more information of the Draft BCP Master Plan go to yoursay.redland.qld.gov.au.
