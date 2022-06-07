Redland City Bulletin

Several Redlands cyclists will compete in this weekend's Cairns Ironman

JC
By Jeremy Cook
June 7 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IRONMAN: Members of Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club will compete in the Cairns Ironman this weekend. Picture: RCMC

With rain battering much of South East Queensland recently, the Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club (RCMC) endured a relatively quiet month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.