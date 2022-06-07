With rain battering much of South East Queensland recently, the Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club (RCMC) endured a relatively quiet month.
However, with the rain clearing, Redlands' cyclists are expected to be in fine form over the coming weeks with a number of races and events to keep cycling enthusiasts busy.
This weekend several members of the RCMC will be competing in the Ironman Asia-Pacific Championship in Cairns up in North Queensland on Sunday.
Known as the Race in Paradise, the Cairns Ironman is a triathlon consisting of a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run.
The Cairns Ironman will have 60 qualification spots to the 2022 Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.
Members of RCMC will also be riding in the MS Brissie to the Bay fundraising this Sunday.
The fundraiser, now more than three decades old, helps to raise money for the thousands of Australians living with multiple Sclerosis (MS). This year the fundraiser is aiming to raise $1.175 million.
On what will be an action packed day for Redlands cyclists, RCMC will also be running their monthly cycling race at Redlands Business Park on Sunday.
The ride will start at 6:45am on Sunday morning and will be split up in to three different grades based on cycling and racing experience.
Members of RCMC will be present on Sunday morning to help mentor beginners, however, for insurance purposes those wishing to race must have an AusCycling racing licence which can be bought online from the AusCycling website.
Sunday morning's race will provide an opportunity for more novice riders to introduce themselves to racing in a safe environment. RCMC encourages anyone to come down and watch.
The Redland Cycling and Multisport Club is open to beginner, expert and even mountain bike riders and encourages community members to join them on their social bike rides on weekdays and weekends.
For more experienced riders, the club runs faster paced group rides throughout the week and longer rides on the weekend.
The club also offers specific training for multisport events such as triathlons with tailored coaching and a weekly program that includes running and swimming training.
More details on racing and RCMC weekly training can be found online at the club's website.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
