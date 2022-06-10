Redland City Bulletin

Folk Redlands Band to perform with Jennie J for Folk Redlands at the Victoria Point on June 19

By Jeremy Cook
June 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FOLK: The Folk Redlands Band will perform with Jennie J at the Victoria Point Bowls Club on June 19. Photo: Supplied.

Jennie J and the Folk Redlands Band will perform a special feature performance at the Victoria Point Bowls Club on Sunday, June 19 as part of the Folk Redlands Club's monthly live music event.

