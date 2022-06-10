Jennie J and the Folk Redlands Band will perform a special feature performance at the Victoria Point Bowls Club on Sunday, June 19 as part of the Folk Redlands Club's monthly live music event.
The event will start at 1pm, kicking off with the popular Open Mic Sessions where musicians of all skill levels have the opportunity to perform on stage with a professional sound setup in front of the club's famously friendly audience.
The club advises those who are interested in performing at the Open Mic Sessions to arrive early and register at the front desk to ensure their name is added to the blackboard performances.
The club will then be entertained by a mix of traditional and contemporary songs performed by local group Folk Redlands Band as well as talented vocalist Jennie J.
The event is free to all patrons, however, the club have said that gold coin donations upon entry are encouraged to support the club.
Folk Redlands was founded in 2005 as a not for profit club to support the local music scene and provide opportunities to up and coming musicians.
The club uses music to promote community inclusiveness and acknowledges the continued support of the venue.
The club regularly holds events on the third Sunday of every month.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
