A club sailing radio controlled boats in the Redlands has doubled in size in less than a year and hopes to gain more members as the group expands.
The Redlands Radio Sailing club has members from across the Redlands over a range of age groups and is growing the popularity of the sport on the bayside.
Club founder Don Horton said the club had grown significantly over the last six months doubling in memberships from 15 to 30.
"We've been able to give them a spare boat that we always have on hand and let them experience having sail and from there some of them buy their own boat and join the club," he said.
"It's so great to meet new people and make new friends while we get to have some friendly competition."
In the club, sailors can sail for fun or be competitive and the sport is suitable for people of all ages and abilities.
Mr Horton said the growth had allowed the group to expand its services with the club to take part in a tri-series with other sailors from south-east Queensland and start training courses for new sailors.
"This month we have an inter-club tri-series and the next round will be hosted by the Redlands at Silver Lake with Springfield Lake sailing club and Paradise radio yacht club at the Gold Coast," he said.
"Everyone is welcome to come down for some exciting sailing with group competitions all day.
"In collaboration with the Wynnum Manly radio sailing club we have also started a learn to sail program teaching newcomers how to sail.
"A lot of people are interested in getting a boat but never had any experience."
The 'Beginners to Winners' training is held at the Manly wading pool for two hours every Tuesday morning from 8.30am.
The cost is $2 per day for club members and $60 for Non members to take the 10 week course which includes a years membership to either club.
Mr Horton said the DragonForce 65 boats were easy to drive and gave sailors the thrill of being on the water from land.
"I think the Redlands is a good spot for radio sailing because it appeals to the older generation and there's no restraints," he said.
There's no big boats, you don't have to get wet, it's easy, cost effective affordable and great for mental stimulation."
The Redlands Radio Sailing Club meets every second Saturday from 1pm at Sovereign Lake at Helena Street Park, Wellington Point.
Contact Don on 0439829521 or don@thehortons.id.au for more information.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
