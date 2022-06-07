Redland song-writing group SM2 Music has teamed up with a bagpipe band and a teacher for a track that speaks to the wonder and beauty of the Scottish Highlands.
The Redlands Sporting Club Bagpipe Band and Melissa Pilington feature on SM2 Music's latest release, Scottish Highlands'.
SM2 writer Michael Steward said working with the local artists helped bring the song to life and made it feel authentic.
"The signature sound of the bagpipes is loved by everyone. It was a thrill to work with Tom Spiranac, Sandra Capra and Grant Kennedy from the Redland Sporting Club Bagpipe Band," he said.
"Melissa took Scottish Highlands to new heights and she is also featured in the music video taking you on a journey across the highlands of Scotland."
Mr Stewart said the song demonstrated the level of talent in the Redlands.
"The lyric was developed first but it was Michael Quinn's original composition that was the magic that allowed the song to become what it is," he said.
"He also designed the bagpipe track, but gave Tom Spiranac, the Band Pipe Major, plenty of room to improvise."
Composer Michael Quinn said the effort was a collaboration from its early creation right up to its release.
"Steve Brady and I had never recorded live bagpipes before, so this was a challenge in itself," Mr Quinn said.
"We're fortunate to have drummer, James Morrisson in our team, as his expertise always takes the tracks to a new level.
"His drumming on this song really drove it along, and Steve's production... brilliant as usual. We learnt a lot and had fun at the same time."
The band are introducing the song to Scotland and hope to have a local artist record or release the track in the county.
The music group has more songs to come with some exciting releases later this year,
