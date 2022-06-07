Redland City Bulletin
Updated

Paramedics assess three people after vehicle hits pole at Thornlands

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated June 7 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services rush to Thornlands crash

Update 2.30pm

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.