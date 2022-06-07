Emergency services rush to Thornlands crash

Update 2.30pm
PARAMEDICS were not required to transport anyone to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole at Thornlands this morning.
All emergency services were called to the scene at Melanie Street shortly after 9am.
Three people were assessed but all were conscious and did not have any obvious injuries.
One stable patient later declined transport to hospital.
Earlier
PARAMEDICS are assessing three people after a single-vehicle crash on Melanie Street at Thornlands.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a vehicle had hit a pole and travelled through a fenced area after 9am this morning.
She said all patients were conscious and did not have any obvious injuries.
Multiple police cars and fire crews are also on scene.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
