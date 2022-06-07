Redland City Bulletin

Redlands masters swimmers bring medals home from state titles

EL
By Emily Lowe
June 7 2022 - 9:00pm
DIVE IN: Mixed 4x25m Freestyle Relay Team (280yrs) - Bronze Medals Alan Patterson, Georgia Phillips, Jeanette Adams and Robert Patterson. Picture: Supplied.

Redland masters swimmers have come home shimmering in gold with more than 50 medals after breaking records and hitting personal bests at the state titles in Cairns.

