Redland masters swimmers have come home shimmering in gold with more than 50 medals after breaking records and hitting personal bests at the state titles in Cairns.
Nine competitors from the Redlands Bayside Masters Swimming club entered the Queensland State Masters Swimming Championships last month.
After three days of competition at the re-furbished Tobruk Memorial Pool, Redland athletes returned with a total of 52 medals.
Coach Alan Patterson joked that the swimmers thought they might have needed security officers to ensure their haul came home safely.
Individually, swimmers won 15 gold medals, eight silver and 13 bronze, as well as four realy medals, three gold and one bronze.
Athletes included mother and son Georgina Phillips and Adam Stevenson and husband and wife Peter and Janette Adams who competed at the state titles for the first time.
Rober Patterson broke four Queensland and Australian records in the 25m and 50m freestyle and 25m and 50m butterfly.
Patterson added to his achievements in the 280-years relays with teammates Alan Patterson, Peter Adams and Trevor Green.
The quartet broke the state and national records in the Men's 4x25m freestyle relay in 59.07s, and set a new state record in the men's 4x100m medley relay in 6.17.09.
This team also won gold in the Men's 4x25m medley relay, just missing the State record by three seconds.
Mr Patterson said masters swimming was open to anyone over the age of 18 for anyone looking for social engagement, fitness training, stroke correction and competitions.
"Contrary to wide belief that 'Masters' means that you have to be an elite swimmer, Masters swimmers are aged from 18 years old and upwards," he said.
"Their goal is to enjoy a fun atmosphere whilst working on their strokes to 'master' the art of being more efficient in the water, to make their swimming much more enjoyable."
Anyone wanting to improve their swimming can join the swim sessions with qualified coaches at the Cleveland Aquatic Centre every Wednesday evening from 6.00-7.00pm and Sunday mornings from 9.00-10.00am.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
