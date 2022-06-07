A PRESTIGE Raby Bay home featuring six bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen and canal views is set to go under the hammer this month.
The upmarket property is set over more than 1000 square metres on Seacrest Court and has been home to one family since 1989.
The property's luxury features include a spa bath, private jetty, working fireplace and a private balcony with 180 degree views of the bay.
RE/MAX Bayside Properties principal Hayley Van de Ven said the home was a rare find and a good fit for a family.
"It has an 18-metre frontage and it's next to an easement," she said. "You can have a whopping big boat on there and not have to worry about turning circles.
"The neighbourhood blows me away. They just don't make streets like this anymore."
The property is currently open for inspections and will be auctioned off on Saturday, June 25 at 9am.
Ms Van de Ven said the home's layout was centred around the canal views and open-plan kitchen.
"I think the multiple living rooms is really handy as well," she said.
"It has got a beautiful bar which is great for entertaining and it is very open-plan, well before its time.
"With the smallest tweaks it could be a very modern property."
Ms Van de Ven said the property was purchased in 1989 and had since been in the hands of the same family.
"With some small updates and renovations, it would be really easy to bring it into 2022," she said.
"It is just the most remarkable property. From every room there is gorgeous views across the canal.
"The photos don't do it justice. It has been extremely well looked after. They have really preserved it brilliantly.
"Just one family has been there since 1989, so it has never been a rental."
The property is at 32 Seacrest Court and is listed for sale on realestate.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
