A Victoria Point audiologist has urged Redland residents to check their hearing if they struggle to hear everyday sounds as people across Australia neglect hearing issues.
With six million Australians living with hearing loss, research from Specsavers Audiology found Redland residents were not prioritising hearing checks.
Of 97 per cent of residents over the age of 50 who had a health check up in the last two years, only 38 per cent had their hearing tested, the equivalent to 21,579 people.
Two in five Redland residents considered hearing loss a serious health condition.
Victoria Point Specsavers Audiology Professional Kelli Noguchi said hearing loss could lead to a lower quality of life and cause serious discomfort.
"We know that our customers get their eyes tested regularly so it's incredibly convenient to also get their hearing checked at the same time and in the same place," she said.
"When you monitor your hearing often, it's easier for your audiology professional to pick up on any changes in your hearing, take the time to understand your hearing needs and lifestyle in order to find a solution that works best for you.
"At the moment, we see a gap of seven to ten years between when hearing loss is noticed by individuals to when they take action and we want to reduce that gap so that no one is hearing less."
The research found 48 per cent of residents had missed, pushed back or rescheduled a health check from March 2020 to now.
Ms Noguchi said it was easy to push back hearing checks when life got busy.
"The more you put it off, the longer you may be struggling to hear basic everyday sounds... it can be as easy as coming in for a quick 15 minute hearing check..."
"This way, you'll be on top of your hearing health and won't have to think twice about why you have to ask others to repeat themselves often."
"If you are asking for the TV or music volume to be turned up, asking for people to repeat themselves, lip reading, leaning over the table to hear someone and refraining from engaging in conversations, especially in a busy environment because you can't hear, don't ignore it."
