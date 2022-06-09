Redland City Bulletin

Environmental program sees success in schools, looks to expand

JC
By Jeremy Cook
June 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EDUCATION: Mayor Karen Williams with EcoMarines Ambassadors Shayla, Rachael and Piper. Photo: Supplied.

The Redland City Council is looking to expand a school-based environmental program after a successful trial year saw promising results.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.