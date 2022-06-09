The Redland City Council is looking to expand a school-based environmental program after a successful trial year saw promising results.
Tangalooma EcoMarines, a not-for-profit organisation based in South East Queensland, partnered with the Council last year to run a pilot program in five schools across the Redlands Coast.
Advertisement
The Council is now seeking participation from a further 13 schools after three quarters of teachers at participating schools responded positively to the program's pilot.
"I think the EcoMarines program is a wonderful way to develop confidence and leadership in students as well as give purpose and direction for school initiatives to promote sustainability," said Victoria Point State School teacher Anne Austin.
The EcoMarines program runs in more than 90 schools across South East Queensland and teaches students the importance that everyday environmental activities such as waste reduction and recycling have on local catchments and river systems that feed into marine habitats.
The program connects students and teachers with local businesses, traditional owners and industry experts to help build environmental awareness amongst young people.
"Good practices and habits begin early. Networking with other schools is also highly motivating," Ms Austin said.
EcoMarines General Manager Penny Limbach said the success of the pilot programs in the Redlands provided the perfect opportunity to expand.
"With the City's help, more school students from across the region will, ideally, now step up and take a strong role in protecting the local marine and wildlife through our conservation leadership programs," she said.
Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams said the program is an important initiative and has helped support the Council's broader environmental efforts to promote recycling and reduce waste.
"EcoMarines is proving to be a terrific way to inform and educate through a range of fun activities where each school has a number of Ambassadors who show leadership in the program for the school and their classmates," Cr Williams said
"We know that schools have a heightened awareness of the environment and want to learn more about smart ways to care for our precious Redlands Coast."
The Council has advised that schools wishing to submit an expression of interest should do so by June 24 by emailing EcoMarines directly at dini@ecomarines.org.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.