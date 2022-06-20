Capalaba MP Don Brown says the Mayor's conflicting views on state ordered community consultation for planning amendments to North Stradbroke Island could cause division on the island.
The amendment package comes from a Temporary Local Planning Instrument introduced by the state government in September 2020 to support the land aspirations of the Quandamooka People and could provide more opportunities for residents of the island.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said local and state governments were working together on the consultation project.
However, in a special council meeting Cr Williams said Council has a statutory responsibility to go through with the direction.
"In this instance we don't really make the decisions, we've just been required to do the public consultation," she said.
"It's kind of damned if you do and damned if you don't.
"The message here is that we have no choice as council to do this."
A council officer said the state government had not committed to funding the consultation process.
Mr Brown said the Mayor's comments contradicted her agreements with the planning minister and that the plans should be looked at as an opportunity, not a burden.
"I think this is a fantastic opportunity for the community to have this site and address a couple of crucial issues facing Redlands and the island at the moment which is housing and also dealing with the lack of employment and housing for employees on the island," Mr Brown said.
"It's disappointing that the mayor is saying one thing to the Deputy Premier and other things in council chambers. This only creates division on the island when we should be uniting, and really embracing this opportunity."
The Mayor would not respond to Mr Brown's comments.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
