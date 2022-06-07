Redland City Bulletin

Fishing trawler runs aground in Raby Bay canals causing damage to property

JC
By Jeremy Cook
June 7 2022 - 5:00am
WRECKAGE: A fishing trawler has broken free from its mooring in Raby Bay. Photo: Supplied.

A fishing trawler has broken free from its mooring in Raby Bay causing thousands of dollars of damage to privately owned property.

JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

