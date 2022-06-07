A fishing trawler has broken free from its mooring in Raby Bay causing thousands of dollars of damage to privately owned property.
The trawler is said to have broken free on Saturday morning when the high tide pushed the boat through the canals where it remains grounded on the rocks laying on its side.
One resident reported extensive damage to their pontoon with the laying wreck of the trawler continuing to twist and lift the walkway out of the water.
Police were called to the scene on Saturday where unsuccessful attempts were made to flip the vessel upright.
It's not the first time the trawler has run adrift with Raby Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue reporting an incident earlier last week.
Raby Bay VMR Commodore Peter McKendry said the boat was picked up by Marine Rescue last Monday Night after the vessel got caught out by strong winds.
"The winds picked up quite substantially across the Bay area and we put our boat in the water and went out and got it," Mr McKendry said.
"He had lost his mooring and was adrift up the canals, so we got him onto a private pontoon and left him there for him to make his own way out."
Maritime Safety Queensland have been made aware of the issue and are now dealing with the matter.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
