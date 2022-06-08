Redland City Bulletin

Thornlands climber tackles monster challenge for mental health

By Emily Lowe
June 8 2022 - 5:01am
ON TOP: Thornlands climber Michael Dowling climbed 12 mountain peaks in 15 hours to raise funds for mental health charities. Picture: supplied.

A Thornlands man has climbed 12 mountain peaks in 15 hours, smashing his own expectations and raising more than $2000 for mental health charities.

