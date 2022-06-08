A Thornlands man has climbed 12 mountain peaks in 15 hours, smashing his own expectations and raising more than $2000 for mental health charities.
Michael Dowling attempted to climb as many of the 13 Glass House Mountains as he could in one day to raise funds for people struggling with mental health issues.
Mr Dowling said he was still comprehending the achievement.
"It was always going to be a challenge physically going up and down during the day," he said.
"When my legs start to fatigue and cramp it was my mental state that keept me moving forward, one step in front of the other.
"Overall I am super proud of myself for pushing the limits and am surprised about what my body is capable of withstanding with determination."
Mr Dowling said he felt a sense of pride when he reached the top of each peak.
"All the training was well worth catching the lasting seconds of the sun setting behind the Glass House Mountains," he said.
"After getting to each top of the peak all I could do was smile from ear to ear."
He said the hardest clime was Mt Tunbubudla, also known as The Twins.
"It was challenging due to the weather conditions, the roads to the where I wanted to start were too boggy to drive on and trees were fallen over the track.
"I had to walk/ run an extra 4-5kms and thought at first I wasn't able to do both East and West peak due to the extra time delay, so only did the West peak.
"After running ahead of schedule I return to the same mountain to conquer the Eastern peak to tick of the list but had difficulty getting back down the mountain due to the GPS throwing me off course and losing my bearings."
He said he pushed himself to the limits and would not quit until the end.
"I kept reminding myself that I have been in tougher situations, although by the sixth mountain my legs started to cramp severely but my mental state believed that I could make it to the end," Mr Dowling said.
"In all honesty due to all the rain we have had the past month I had slight doubts it was achievable however it wasn't stopping me from giving it my all. I would do it all again."
Mr Dowling has raised $2352 for mental health charities the Black Dog Institute and This Is A Conversation Starter, and the GoFund Me Page is open for donations until June 14.
His next adventure is to backpack solo through Europe and help people struggling with mental health issues through climbing when he returns to Australia.
