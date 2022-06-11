A few weeks ago, I wrote that a sizeable increase in the Greens' vote at the federal election could indicate how much of an issue the development of Toondah Harbour is to Redlands residents.
The Greens were the only Party and Ian Mazlin was the only candidate that spoke out loudly against the development. Some Greens members I spoke with told me they expected a swing of votes for them because they'd campaigned on opposing the development on environmental grounds.
The Redlands2030 people I spoke with were buoyed by the response to the march against the development before the election. Organisers of that protest claimed more than 2000 people attended.
So, are most Redlands residents against the Toondah Harbour development?
If you use the federal election and the Greens' vote as an indicator, you'd have to say they are not.
The major parties do research, run internal polling on issues and run focus groups to gauge if something like supporting the development of Toondah would cost votes.
I'm informed both major parties have done this type of polling and the answer is clear. It is not a vote loser to support whatever the Toondah Harbour Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) says.
If it were, a major party politician would have come out fired up in opposition to the development. The simple fact is they haven't.
The major-party candidates echoed Walker Corp's Rabieh Krayem when he said, "We must show that all significant impacts on the natural environment are either avoided, minimised or offset. The project will not be approved otherwise."
The Greens Party increased its vote in Bowman compared to the last election. They point to that as evidence opposing the development is supported by many residents.
But, the Greens won the Brisbane seat of Griffith by running on local issues like aircraft noise. The Greens candidate in Bowman ran a similar campaign on the issue of Toondah and the Party had a below statewide average swing to them in Bowman, certainly a lot less than the swing in neighbouring electorate Bonner. Supporters of the development point to that as evidence that locals aren't against the development.
As with all things controversial, both sides could present convincing arguments to support their stance. I've tried to point out the basics here.
If looking at the issue pragmatically, one should follow the votes on this issue.
If residents want to send a message, voting is the best way. The recent federal election showed us what the majority of the electorate thought about climate change, women's issues, parliamentarian behaviour and integrity. Many voters believed those were important issues the Liberal Party did not take seriously and voted them out.
Candidates in the most recent council, state and federal elections who were vocally against the development did not get massive support swing towards them. Conversely, those that supported waiting to see what the EIS said did not have significant swings against them. Therefore, despite the overwhelming number of letters I get opposing the development, using those elections as a guide, I am becoming more convinced that most residents are not against the Toondah development.
Perhaps the situation could be summed up perfectly by a letter to the editor I published recently from a Birkdale resident who said, "I am local and I support the development. Many I know also do. We just don't march in the streets about it."
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I was a Senior Journalist, at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
