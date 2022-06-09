HIGH-TECH government cameras set up on Queensland roads have snapped more than 100,000 people committing phone and seatbelt offences in the past six months.
Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said more than 71 per cent of offences recorded since November 1 last year were for people using a mobile phone behind the wheel.
Advertisement
A total of 13,651 drivers and 15,128 passengers were caught on the high-tech cameras not wearing a seatbelt or failing to wear one correctly.
The state government says distracted driving is equivalent to having a blood alcohol concentration between 0.07 and 0.10. The legal limit in Queensland is 0.05.
Drivers caught using their mobile phone will be hit with a $1003 fine and accrue four demerit points, while double-demerits are handed out to those picked up twice in one year.
Fines dished out to drivers and passengers not wearing a seatbelt will increase from July 1, with anyone caught committing an offence forced to cough up $1078.
Every dollar paid in fines is put back into the state's road safety initiatives.
High-tech cameras have appeared in the Redlands, including as recently as last year when a mobile camera popped up on Wellington Street outside Redland Hospital.
Mr Bailey said it was regrettable that more than 100,000 people had been caught doing the wrong thing on the roads and called for drivers to make safety their priority.
"Your seatbelt saves your life and your passenger's life. We are finding passengers are as culpable and as commonly caught as drivers," he said.
"We need to get this message across. You will get caught. These cameras are anywhere, anytime."
RACQ has released research this week showing an increasing number of young drivers have admitted to unsafe behaviour on the roads.
The survey found 43 per cent of young drivers who reported seeing their parents driving while not wearing a seatbelt also did the same.
RACQ education officer Dave Webber said parents needed to be aware that they were role models for their children.
"Parents should not underestimate the importance of their influence when it comes to the habits and behaviours of our young drivers," he said.
"Your kids are watching you the whole time, whether you are conscious of it or not."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.