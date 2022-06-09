Redland City Bulletin

Government cameras snap more than 100,000 phone and seatbelt offences on Queensland roads

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 9 2022 - 5:00am
RED HANDED: More than 100,000 people have been caught on camera committing mobile phone and seatbelt offences. Photo: file image

HIGH-TECH government cameras set up on Queensland roads have snapped more than 100,000 people committing phone and seatbelt offences in the past six months.

