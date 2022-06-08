Redland City Bulletin

Spaghetti bolognese pies dished up at Banjo's bakeries and cafes

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:41am, first published June 8 2022 - 9:00pm
NEW TAKE: Spaghetti bolognese pies are available at Banjo's cafes in Cleveland and Park Ridge. Photo: supplied

BANJO'S bakeries at Cleveland and Park Ridge are serving up a spaghetti bolognese pie to warm tastebuds over the winter months.

