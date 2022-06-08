BANJO'S bakeries at Cleveland and Park Ridge are serving up a spaghetti bolognese pie to warm tastebuds over the winter months.
The franchise is also offering one customer the chance to be crowned Pie Minister and win a year's worth of free pies as the new pastry creation hits shelves this month.
Banjo's has dished up a series of unique creations in recent years, including lasagne, chicken parmigiana and double cheeseburger pies.
Its newly-released spaghetti pie is filled with bolognese sauce and angel hair pasta, and topped with melted cheese and parsley.
It is available for a limited time at all Banjo's cafes across the country, including Cleveland and Park Ridge, from June 8.
Banjo's Bakery Cafe chief executive Jessica Saxby said the spaghetti pie would impress customers with its authentic flavour.
"At Banjo's we're always looking to enhance our offering of delicious and freshly baked products, served in a comfortable cafe environment for our local communities," she said.
"Customers will get a taste of our high-quality ingredients in each bite of their spag-bol pie to give an authentic spaghetti bolognese experience."
Customers who buy a spaghetti pie online or via the Banjo's app before July 19 will automatically go into the running to earn Pie Minister status.
Those who buy a pie in-store will need to enter their receipt number and contact details for a chance to win.
"Following the rise to food-fame of last year's Pie Minister Jesse Woods, we're excited to name our 2022 Pie Minister," she said.
"[They] will win a pie every day for the next year and the added bonus of bragging rights."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
