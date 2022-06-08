LARGE generators have been shipped to North Stradbroke and Macleay islands as maintenance work is carried out at a substation.
Energex spokesman Danny Donald said the generators were in place for contingency reasons and would only be used in the rare event of a fault.
A total of 10 generators have been positioned at various locations across the two islands and will remain in place until work on the Ibis substation is completed at the end of the month.
Four generators are positioned at the Macleay Island substation, two at the North Stradbroke Island substation and one outside the old Sibelco Mining Office at Dunwich.
Others are located outside the Amity Point Caravan Park, Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel at Point Lookout and Tramican Street.
Mr Donald said the generators were remotely controlled and could be turned on from the Energex control centre in Newstead.
"They are working on the Ibis substation close to Dunwich, which means that the island will be relying on the other subustation," he said.
"We will be down one substation for a couple of weeks, but if required, we will have the generators there.
"They are a contingency in case there is a fault on the second substation. It is highly unlikely but we like to cover all bases."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
