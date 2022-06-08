Innovative ventriloquist David Strassman is bringing his hilarious new show, The Chocolate Diet, to the Redlands on Wednesday, June 15.
Due to high demand, the voice and talent behind such beloved characters as Ted E. Bare and Chuck Wood will play two shows on the night, one at 7pm and one at 9:15.
The comedy star said he is looking forward to bringing his show to Redland City.
"I love Australia; I have been coming here for 30 years. I love playing in regional and rural areas and the suburbs. I enjoy playing venues like RPAC because all these places have beautiful theatres with substantial audience sizes," he said.
Mr Strassman said the show he will be presenting at RPAC is the funniest of his long career.
"The show is my best yet. There is a laugh every 10 seconds," he said.
"I have so much fun doing it that my enjoyment is so infectious. It just makes it for a great night out.
"The Chocolate Diet is a hilarious look at our obsession with sweets and lollies, a send-up of our failed diets. But I don't want it to be too heavy because it kills the joke if the message is too heavy.
"The chocolate diet show started when I thought, 'how stupid, a chocolate diet', but I know that Aussies love chocolates and Ted E loves chocolate and it went from there.
"I don't want to be in your face with social commentary; It's always fairly subtle. It is supposed to be funny, an enjoyable night out; it's a puppet show!!"
The puppet master said the Redlands audience might be in for some local comment during the show.
"I do my research. I love mentioning local things in my show," he said.
"I'm doing the voices for the entire cast, so I get to improvise every night and adjust the performance to the audience, the location, and even the political climate.
"I have to be just hyper-aware of my surroundings and do a little research and that makes it a much better-localised experience for the audience."
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I was a Senior Journalist, at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
