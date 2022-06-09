RESIDENTS have had their say on the state of Redlands roads and are calling for Capalaba's "congested" thoroughfares to receive a major shakeup.
Reader Kelly Johnson said a Redlands bypass was needed so residents in the city's south could travel directly to their suburb and avoid cutting through Capalaba and Cleveland.
"In the afternoon peak in particular, all access roads into the Redlands are jammed and it happens almost every day now," she said.
Ms Johnson said Redland Bay Road and Old Cleveland Road were like "car parks" in the afternoons, particularly between Capalaba's two major shopping centres.
"Something needs to be done urgently to get more of this traffic off the Redlands congested roads or to improve infrastructure to cope with the recent massive increase in population in the area," she said.
"There needs to be more access roads built in the Redlands to ease the congestion in the Capalaba CBD."
Capalaba MP Don Brown said Mount Cotton Road was already a bypass for people travelling to southern Redlands.
He said improving the road was a priority for the state government, with planning work currently underway from Sheldon to Mount Cotton.
"It will give traffic from Thornlands, Victoria Point and Redland Bay the option of bypassing Capalaba," he said.
"Currently the state government is also looking at planning studies for travel around the shopping centres of Capalaba.
"The road in-between the two shopping centres is a council road and could probably do with looking at maybe reducing the number of lights, which I have lobbied councillors to do."
Russell Tippett agreed that Redland Bay Road needed upgrading, along with the often busy roundabout off Taylor Road which connects drivers to multiple Redlands suburbs.
Ms Johnson said greater investment in public transport would also help ease congestion through the Capalaba CBD.
"A proper Eastern Busway, not transitway, should have been built many years ago to service the Redland-Brisbane CBD sufficiently," she said.
"This would also take the pressure off congested roads if an efficient public transport service was available."
Mr Brown said the state government was looking at several avenues to improve local roads in the future and had already made progress on several major projects.
"We are investing heavily in Cleveland-Redland Bay Road, we have started the planning work on Boundary and Duncan roads and we are upgrading public transport with the Transitway at Carindale," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
