Registrations have opened for the State Government's flood recovery initiative to Queenslanders whose homes were damaged by severe weather in February and March.
The $741 million Resilient Homes Fund will allow Queenslanders to access grants to raise, repair, retrofit or have their home voluntarily bought back after flooding and heavy rainfall devastated large parts of the state earlier in the year.
The fund is designed to rebuild flood-affected homes and buildings by incorporating resilient designs and materials to reduce the impact of future flood events.
The fund is jointly funded by the State and Federal Governments and applies to homeowners whose properties have been directly affected by flooding.
The economic impacts of February's flood event are expected to be felt for years to come with the disaster forecasted to cost the state's economy up to $2.5 billion.
The Redland City Council's repair bill has already passed the $1 million mark after record rainfall swept through the region causing flooding and damage to roads, parks and beaches.
Redland City Council Mayor said the figure is expected to rise as the Council continues repair work.
"While these costs are necessary, they are significant and will have an impact on our bottom line and our financial position moving forward," she said.
"Our Council crews were amazing, responding quickly when the need arose and prioritising resources to ensure the clean-up and urgent repairs were undertaken as soon as possible for the safety of everyone on Redlands Coast."
Online crowdfunding has attempted to offset the repair bill with new data released by Facebook showing more than $200,000 was raised through 600 different fundraisers on the social media platform to help support flood victims in Queensland and New South Wales.
Flood-affected Queenslanders within the 37 eligible flood affected local government areas who are interested in the State Government's flood resilience fund are encouraged to register their details online.
Applications for the grants will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, with consideration given to the specific level of flood damage, future flood risk and property type.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
