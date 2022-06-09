Redland City Bulletin

Australian women's cricket stars visit Redlands Tigers for training ahead of overseas tours

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 9 2022 - 9:00pm
INTERNATIONAL VISIT: Australia's star cricketers were in the Redlands this week to prepare for overseas tours. Photo: supplied

REDLANDS Tigers Cricket Club has welcomed more international stars to its grounds just months after playing host to the men's Ashes squads last summer.

