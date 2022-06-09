REDLANDS Tigers Cricket Club has welcomed more international stars to its grounds just months after playing host to the men's Ashes squads last summer.
The Australian women's cricket team trained at the Wellington Point club this week in preparation for a series in Ireland and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Young Redlands cricketers had the opportunity to rub shoulders with star players like Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner as Australia wrapped up training at the club on Wednesday.
The women's team visit comes just months after Redlands Tigers hosted the Australia and England men's sides ahead of the opening Ashes test in Brisbane late last year.
President Sean Lloyd said the club began preparing multiple practice wickets for the women's team after receiving a request from Cricket Australia to use the facilities.
Australian coach and former player Shelley Nitschke visited the club the day before training was due to start where she chatted with Lloyd about the sessions and inspected the practice wickets.
"The level of detail is so important to ensuring any international cricket team is prepared and we take this very seriously at Redlands Cricket," Lloyd said.
Australia is due to jet off to the UK on Friday for a T20 tri-series against Pakistan and Ireland in July.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
