A selection of Redland pubs will take part in a men's health campaign in June and July to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer.
The initiative, run in partnership with the Princess Alexandra (PA) Research Foundation, encourages men to visit their GP and get their prostate checked.
Four pubs in the Redlands area will be decked out in promotional material displaying the campaign's message, 'Don't punt on your prostate', as well as the tagline, 'Get a check and put the odds in your favour'.
The pubs involved include Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland Tavern, Birkdale Gardens Tavern and the Koala Tavern Capalaba.
"The campaign is about men's prostate cancer and we are hoping to help raise money to help with research," said Cleveland Tavern manager Natalie.
Almost all of the pubs will host tradie barbecues each Friday, where patrons can scan a QR code and get $10 off their first drink.
The initiative comes as part of Australian Venue Co's (AVC) decade long partnership with the MANDATE Campaign run out of the PA hospital in Brisbane which has been encouraging men to talk more openly about their health.
PA Research Foundation Chief Executive Officer Damian Topp said the campaign is designed to make men more aware of their general health.
"Equally important as the funds raised have been the conversations around prostate cancer in AVC venues that have been sparked by their support of MANDATE," he said.
"That is what this year's concept is all about, starting conversations and educating men that the best way to survive a prostate cancer diagnosis is early detection, detection that can only occur if they get checked by their GP."
More than 18,000 Australian men were estimate to have been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, according to data released by the Australian Government.
In 2021, 12 per cent of all male cancer deaths were as a result of prostate cancer making it the second leading cause of death in Australian men.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
