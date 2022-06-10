Redland City Bulletin

Laurie Loch takes out the Redlands Darts Association's Division 1 singles championship

By Jeremy Cook
June 10 2022 - 5:00am
After six months of fierce competition, Redlands darts players battled it out on Wednesday night to decide this season's winners of the Redlands Darts Association's Closed Singles Championships.

