After six months of fierce competition, Redlands darts players battled it out on Wednesday night to decide this season's winners of the Redlands Darts Association's Closed Singles Championships.
The darts hall became a battleground for some fierce competition as the divisional championships came to a head with nerves and excitement aplenty amongst Redlands best darts players.
32 players across 3 divisions fought for their respective crowns with Laurie Loch triumphantly taking out the division one title.
Chris Krabbe was the division one runners up while Jeremy Fagg had the highest pegout with 120.
Bruce Hutchison and Luka Warlters took out the division two and division three titles respectively with Mathew Hickey and Brendon Morelands finishing runners up.
In the ladies competition, Amanda Loch beat out Sharon Miller for this season's title.
An impressive night of darts saw 11 180s thrown throughout with Chris Krabbe scoring five alone.
Some of South East Queensland's best darts players will be competing this weekend at the Redlands Multi Sports Club in Birkdale. Nine mens teams and eight ladies teams from Logan, Gold Coast, Inala and areas in between will battle it out for a spot in the finals of the Inter-Cities Competition.
The new darts season will begin in July and nominations for teams and players are open now until June 15.
Teams are still looking for players and anyone interested in joining can contact Ann on 0409265263 or redlands.darts2@gmail.com.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
