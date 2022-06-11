An innovative farming company will expand its operation in Redlands after the Redland City Council approved a lease for a local production facility.
The Council announced on Friday they would be partnering with high-tech rural enterprise FlyFarm to help promote and develop innovations in agricultural technology.
FlyFarm uses new farming technologies and renewable energy to sustainably produce animal feed. The company cites modern methods of protein production as being unsustainable and aims to kickstart a global movement towards sustainable food production.
The Council has leased the Singapore-based company land adjacent to the Redlands Research Facility on Macarthur St for their facility.
FlyFarm Co-CEO Constant Tedder said the company was excited at the prospect of building a production facility and developing its operations in Redlands.
"We aim to transform the protein landscape by bioconverting organic waste and Redlands Research Facility provides an excellent location as we work with our partners in agri, food and beverage production and supermarkets to run trials to process their waste," Mr Tedder said.
The facility will involve construction of a biorefinery which will be designed to upcycle organic food waste heading to landfill into high quality protein for pet, fish and animal feeds.
The biorefinery will take advantage of innovations in farming technologies by using cloud connected software and in-house designed robotics to run its insect farming system.
Mayor Karen Williams said she is confident that FlyFarm will continue to produce tangible economic benefits to Redlands by using local resources and creating jobs.
"Council is committed to supporting innovative businesses and FlyFarm is not only a great example of innovation, it is also delivering exciting environmental outcomes by diverting food and organics waste from landfill."
FlyFarm was one of the key presenters at the Redlands Coast AgTech Field Day on Friday morning which sought to showcase technological advances in farm automation, robotics and 24/7 farm management.
The Field Day attracted local, regional and interstate businesses.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
