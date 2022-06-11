Redland City Bulletin

Council leases land to agricultural tech company FlyFarm

By Jeremy Cook
June 11 2022 - 5:00am
TECH: Division 7 Councillor Rowanne McKenzie with Oliver Warcup from FlyFarm and Deputy Mayor Cr Julie Talty. Photo: Supplied.

An innovative farming company will expand its operation in Redlands after the Redland City Council approved a lease for a local production facility.

