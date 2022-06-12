A historic flagpole has been removed from Cabarita Park on North Stradbroke Island and moved to the Amity Point (Pulan Pulan) Community Hall due to the pole's poor condition.
The Amity timber flagpole will be on display at the community hall where a plaque has been installed acknowledging the historical significance of the pole to the Amity community.
Advertisement
Collaboration between the North Stradbroke Island Museum on Minjerribah and the Amity Point Progress Association resulted in the flagpole's relocation and preservation.
Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams acknowledged the plaque's historical value to the Amity Point community saying she was heartened to see its preservation at the hall.
"The flagpole had deteriorated and needed to be removed from the public park, and a truly collaborative effort between our organisations has resulted in a good outcome," she said.
The flagpole's historical significance dates back more than 60 years to when it was hand-crafted by World War II veteran Les Dufton from a single cypress pine tree.
When erosion of the Rainbow Channel threatened the flagpole's loss in 1993, members of the Amity Point community rallied to successfully relocate the pole to Cabarita park
Division 2 Councillor Peter Mitchell said existing residents, visitors and future generations will be able to appreciate the flagpole's preservation at community hall.
"Together, they will help keep alive the story of Les Dufton, the historic flagpole, and the dedication that Amity Point locals showed to their community."
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.