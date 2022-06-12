Redland City Bulletin

North Stradbroke Island saves the Amity Point flagpole

JC
By Jeremy Cook
June 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRESERVED: Cr Peter Mitchell and Board Member of North Stradbroke Island Museum on Minjerribah Aunty Evelyn Parkin stand in front of the new interpretative sign. Photo: Supplied.

A historic flagpole has been removed from Cabarita Park on North Stradbroke Island and moved to the Amity Point (Pulan Pulan) Community Hall due to the pole's poor condition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.