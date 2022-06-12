Redland City Bulletin

Brisbane man, 30, dies in boat crash off North Stradbroke Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 12 2022 - 9:00pm
EMERGENCY: Police are investigating a tinny crash off North Stradbroke Island.

POLICE have launched an investigation after a Brisbane man died in a boat crash on Moreton Bay.

