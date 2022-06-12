POLICE have launched an investigation after a Brisbane man died in a boat crash on Moreton Bay.
A tinny was travelling north in the Canaipa Passage between North Stradbroke Island and Short Island about 11am on Friday when police allege it struck a marine marker.
A 30-year-old Brisbane man, who was a passenger on the boat, died at the scene.
The 52-year-old driver, from Edens Landing in Logan, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with facial injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
