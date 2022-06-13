FORMER Wellington Point State High School teacher Beryl Sutcliffe has won an Order of Australia Medal for her service to education and the community.
Mrs Sutcliffe, who has several other accolades to her name, said she was humbled to be included on the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
"I am not a person who seeks the limelight, so I don't do it for recognition," she said.
"You meet so many different people from so many different walks of life as a volunteer and it is quite fulfilling.
"I think it keeps you active and keeps your brain active."
Mrs Sutcliffe has served as secretary, publicity officer, committee member and liaison officer at Redlands University of the Third Age and volunteers with Capalaba Rotary Club.
She spent almost two decades as a business teacher at Wellington Point State High School and was a member of the Business Education District Review Panel.
Her time as an educator saw her work as acting deputy principal at Mount Isa school of Distance Education in the 90s.
Other recognition Mrs Sutcliffe has received in recent years includes a Redlands Coast Senior Citizen of the Year Award and Redland City Council's Inspiring Seniors Award.
The Birkdale resident and her husband Col travelled with Rotary to India in 2015 where she assisted with polio immunisation in a small village.
Governor-General David Hurley said the medal recipients shared traits like selflessness, excellence and a commitment to community service.
"They're from different backgrounds, their stories are each unique, and each has served in different ways. This diversity is a strength and each has impacted their community and made it better," he said.
"Collectively the recipients, whose achievements span community service, science and research, industry, sport, the arts and more, represent the very best of Australia."
Mrs Sutcliffe looks back fondly on her time as a teacher at Wellington Point State High School, where she worked between 1997-2016.
"I like teaching and I missed it when I left, but I wasn't sorry to go because it's a hard job," she said.
"It has its ups and downs but I liked it and I eased out of it, which is a good way to go rather than cutting all ties.
"The last couple of years I was just part time, which the school accommodated."
The long-serving educator worked across the private and public systems and at TAFE.
Mrs Sutcliffe said it was nice to be thanked for community work but she did it to give back to the community.
"I think it is more a personal sense of fulfillment that one has when you work with people," she said.
"You do it to help other people but you also get back what you give."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
