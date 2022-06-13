Redland City Bulletin

Perfect time to catch tailor as cold weather sets in

By Michael Des David
June 13 2022 - 9:00pm
BIG CATCH: Max McPhee catches a flathead from Point Halloran at low tide.

The cold snap has brought on the tailor. Gold Coast beaches were the pick of the spots for local anglers. Tailor were also on Main Beach, North Stradbroke Island.

