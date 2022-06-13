The cold snap has brought on the tailor. Gold Coast beaches were the pick of the spots for local anglers. Tailor were also on Main Beach, North Stradbroke Island.
A few tailors were caught this past week from Coochiemudlo Island's shores but were of average size and few in number. I went out one night and only caught one between four of us.
I expect they will increase in numbers as the water clarity improves and the water temperature drops. This week could be the week when the schools of fish arrive.
The full moon is an excellent time to fish for mulloway, so brave the cold and the wet weather of this coming week, and you stand a good chance of catching this iconic fish.
Live baits are best, and the night-time at the turn of the tides are peak times. A few spots to fish are the Coochiemudlo Red Buoy, Potts Point, Raby Bay, the western side of Macleay Island, and the artificial reef areas.
Find the change in water depth, anchor the shallow end and fish towards the deeper water. They will come into shallow water to feed on the baitfish.
Anglers are taking advantage of the snapper on all spots with a bit of rubble or structure. They are not too fussy about what they will take, but fresh bait is best fished unweighted.
If drift fishing using lures, do not drive over the area you are going to fish but approach the site in a wide loop.
The motor and hull's noise and disturbance will shut down the fishing. Most dedicated lure anglers invest in an electric motor to hold them onto the prime fishing spots.
Our angler featured this week is Max McPhee, who caught a flathead at low tide. Max targets tailor on bait, and flathead or snapper is always a welcome catch.
Freshwater anglers are getting back on the water. Raymond Kennedy fished Lake Hinze and found the water had improved to 30cm.
They went downstream and tried to dodge the westerly in the bays but could only find one tandan, so they ventured out into the white caps and found a school of smaller bass.
The three anglers boated and released 109 basses in just over two hours. The reports from the North Pine Dam are that 40cm bass around the power lines where the water clarity is better.
If you have any fishing questions or would like a coaching session, please get in touch at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
