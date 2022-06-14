MORE smoke is expected to make its way over parts of Redlands in the coming days as a hazard reduction burn begins at North Stradbroke Island.
The burn will take place south of Blue Lake off Alfred Martin Way on Wednesday and Thursday to help reduce wildfire risk in the area and promote natural forest regeneration.
Advertisement
Residents are being warned that smoke may be seen in the vicinity of Redland Bay, Dunwich and on the Southern Moreton Bay Islands.
People with respiratory conditions or other health problems have been advised to seek medical advice on mitigating the effects of smoke inhalation.
Boaties and motorists are also being urged to take care behind the wheel as smoke may decrease visibility on the water and roads.
People should follow signs and ranger directions during the burn.
Fire crews also carried out a hazard reduction burn in the Bayview Conservation Area at Mount Cotton earlier this week.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.