A fishing trawler which ran aground in Raby Bay has been removed by its owner after causing up to $20,000 damage.
The commercial fishing trawler broke free from its mooring on Saturday, June 4, when the high tide pushed the boat through the canal, damaging a privately owned pontoon.
The boat was removed on Friday after Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) reportedly issued the owner a notice to remove the vessel within five days.
Raby Bay resident and owner of the damaged pontoon has lodged an insurance claim to cover the damage and said the repair job would be expensive.
"The quote for the repairs has come in at $21,604," the resident said.
"The gangway which you walk on from the land down to the pontoon is in the water now. It's bent and twisted, so it'll have to have a new gangway reattached to the pontoon."
The unmanned trawler remained grounded on the rocks of the canal in Raby Bay for almost a week before its removal.
Marine Safety Queensland (MSQ) were made aware of the issue and worked with the owner to remove the vessel.
"MSQ contacted the trawler's owner, who secured the vessel at the scene, and then worked with him to have the vessel re-floated and removed," said MSQ General Manager Kell Dillon.
Prior to the boat's removal, concerns surrounding a potential oil spill prompted the installation of an oil boom surrounding the boat to prevent any potential leak.
Despite these concerns, no pollution or injuries resulted from the incident.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
