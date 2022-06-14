Redland City Bulletin

Rogue trawler in Raby Bay removed, leaves expensive repair bill

By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 14 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
EXPENSIVE: A commercial trawler ran aground in Raby Bay causing $20k worth of damage to one resident's pontoon. Photo: Supplied.

A fishing trawler which ran aground in Raby Bay has been removed by its owner after causing up to $20,000 damage.

