A LIFEGUARD'S run-in with a great white shark in waters off North Stradbroke Island has put surfers on high alert to the dangers lurking below the surface.
Former champion surfer and long-time island resident Russell Specht said his nephew Logan was surfing after work when a shark made a beeline for him in waters off Frenchman's Beach.
The quick-thinking lifeguard made it out of the water alive thanks to a last-second decision to use his surfboard as a shield.
The ordeal left Mr Specht's nephew rattled but has reminded seasoned surfers and tourists of the threat underneath the water.
"Logan went out there on Friday afternoon after work and saw a few dolphins but didn't think anything of it," Mr Specht said.
"He went through one wave and as he went to go through the next one he had about a three-metre shark come straight at him.
"What Logan ended up doing is at the last second he actually just put his board up before the shark hit him.
"The shark just branched off and Logan said 'I could have patted it as it went past me'."
"He was a bit rattled and he said to me 'I actually thought it was the end'."
Tourists are expected to flood to beaches over the coming weeks as the school holidays begin.
Mr Specht said surfing had grown in popularity and many visitors to North Stradbroke Island would arrive via barge with a board in tow.
"It's a case of the more people who know about it [shark dangers], the better. Some of the tourists now are paddling out ... and surfing 200-300 metres off the beach," he said.
"Most guys don't even look underneath them and have never really seen a shark.
"Guys over here have grown up with them and have total respect for them. When in doubt, don't go out."
Mr Specht said there had been moments during his many years on the island where he had come face-to-face with a shark and though his number was up.
In his teenage years he saw a friend lose a leg - and about eight pints of blood - to a shark at Main Beach.
"He nearly bled out on the beach," Mr Specht said. "I've had a couple of close calls where I've almost been eaten.
"In 2010 I had a shark that was probably over four metres long come towards me. I thought it was two dolphins.
"I did the same thing as what Logan did. I put the board up in-between him and me and braced for the collision.
"I've had a couple of those experiences over the last 60 years on the island where you think it's all over red rover."
Whale migration has begun and it is bringing the sharks out in good numbers near North Stradbroke Island.
"When people are surfing around the open beaches like Frenchman's, they just need to have their wits about them," Mr Specht said.
"There is definitely more sharks now than ever before.
"With the whale migration and the amount of whales we have copped in the last couple of weeks, we have the big 'bities' following up and back."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
