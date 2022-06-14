Redland City Bulletin

Vigilance urged after lifeguard's close call with great white shark off North Stradbroke Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANGER: Surfers are on high alert after a lifeguard had a close call with a great white shark. Photo: Russell Specht

A LIFEGUARD'S run-in with a great white shark in waters off North Stradbroke Island has put surfers on high alert to the dangers lurking below the surface.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.