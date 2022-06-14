REDLANDS men are being urged to see their GP and request a prostate cancer blood test as soon as they hit 50.
Bayside Urology founder Dr Andrew Hadley and his new practice partner Dr Andrew Strahan have spoken out to raise awareness of the disease for Men's Health Week, which runs from June 13 -19.
Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer, claiming about 3500 lives in Australia each year.
Dr Hadley said if the disease was detected early, most prostate cancers could be effectively treated and managed for years, or even decades.
"More men will die from prostate cancer each year than women from breast cancer, so this is a very common and dangerous disease," he said.
"But the good news is that the majority of men who get prostate cancer will not die from it.
"There are often no symptoms of the disease, which is why early screening and detection of prostate cancer is so important.
Dr Hadley said men should get a prostate specific antigen blood test every two years after turning 50, while those with a family history of the disease should start even sooner.
"Men's Health Week is the perfect time to see your GP, request a test and make looking after your prostate a priority," he said.
Bayside Urology, based on Weippin Street at Cleveland, was established in 2003 and has more than 17,000 male and female patients on its register.
Dr Strahan is assisting with the practice's growing caseload, having returned to Queensland after completing advanced uro-oncology fellowships in the UK and Canada.
"In most cases, prostate cancer is slow-growing and can sometimes be managed by 'active surveillance'," he said.
"Treatment has changed dramatically in recent years and it recognises that men don't want to lose erectile function or continence.
"When treatment is required it's as minimal as possible. With the Da Vinci system we are now able to perform keyhole surgery with faster recovery times and fewer complications.
"Patients can now go home the day following surgery, where before they needed three to five days in hospital."
Mater Private Hospital Redland director of clinical services Anne-Marie Judd said locals should be following doctors' advice.
"Most men with prostate cancer are able to live long and very active lives," she said.
"It's so important that men are proactive in putting their health first.
"If you are an older male, make sure you get a prostate cancer blood test every two years."
