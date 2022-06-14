Cloudy skies are expected for most of this week across South East Queensland as daytime temperatures rise.
Wednesday is expected to bring partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and early morning fog. Overnight temperatures will fall between 9 and 12 degrees reaching a maximum of low 20s during the day.
Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday with a lower chance of rain and light winds. The UV index is predicted to reach a moderate rating of 3 with sun protection recommended from 10:20am to 1:20pm.
Slightly colder conditions are expected for Friday as clouds clear. Over night temperatures are forecast to fall between 5 and 11 degrees while reaching a daytime maximum of 21.
Heading into the weekend, over night minimum temperatures will hover around 10 to 13 degrees from Saturday through to Monday with daytime maximums of 21 degrees forecast.
Temperatures in Logan and Beaudesert throughout the week are expected to fall slightly lower reaching a minimum of 6 degrees by Friday in Beaudesert and 8 degrees on the same day in Logan.
A mix of sunny and cloudy skies are forecast throughout the week for Logan and Beaudesert with a low chance of rain.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
