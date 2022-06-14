Redland City Bulletin

Cold weather to ease for South East Queensland this week

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 14 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WEATHER: Temperatures in South East Queensland will rise slightly this week after last week's cold snap. Photo: Debbie Swain.

Cloudy skies are expected for most of this week across South East Queensland as daytime temperatures rise.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.