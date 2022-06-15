Redland City Bulletin

Wildlife hospital back on Redland City Council agenda after unanimous vote to investigate potential locations

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated June 15 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 9:00pm
ANIMAL SAFETY: A wildlife hospital is back on the Redland City Council agenda after a push from Cr Adelia Berridge.

REDLAND City Council will investigate where a wildlife hospital could be placed in the Redlands, putting plans for a facility firmly back on the agenda amid a recent push from Cr Adelia Berridge.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

