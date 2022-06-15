REDLAND City Council will investigate where a wildlife hospital could be placed in the Redlands, putting plans for a facility firmly back on the agenda amid a recent push from Cr Adelia Berridge.
The new approach was endorsed unanimously in Wednesday's general meeting after councillors voted on amendments to Cr Berridge's motion, which had sought to have a location identified by November.
Advertisement
The original motion had also asked councillors to vote on whether Birkdale land, currently the subject of a council draft master plan, or another location in the Redlands would be appropriate for a wildlife hospital.
Councillors instead voted unanimously to proceed to a workshop in November and continue investigating where a hospital could be placed to attract private investment.
Earlier in the meeting, councillors debated whether Cr Berridge had a declarable conflict of interest in the matter due to her involvement in Koala Bay, a former ASIC-listed company.
Cr Rowanne McKenzie used the declarable conflict of interest segment at the start of the general meeting to raise the matter and level a complaint against her colleague.
Cr Berridge said the company was dissolved in June 2020 and was no longer trading, but she was a beneficiary of the Koala Bay family trust.
Discussion on the matter lasted about 40 minutes, but councillors eventually voted to allow Cr Berridge to participate in all future discussions on the location of a wildlife hospital.
Cr Julie Talty raised an amended motion after telling the chamber that the council had already investigated the feasibility of a local wildlife hospital.
"We have as a council moved through looking at this facility at Indigiscapes, at private property and we have approached the state government," she said.
"We have done a number of things in order to try and attract a wildlife hospital [to the Redlands].
"We were told at every turn that at that time, the government was not going to extend another licence for a wildlife hospital because the funding was already spread thin between the ones we have [in Queensland]."
Cr Berridge said she was happy to support the amended motion if it meant getting the project moving.
"If we can have it on the Birkdale land, I think that is a very appropriate place," she said.
Cr Paul Bishop said there were issues with Redlands' location, as it was not conducive to quick response times.
"There are many elements to this and one of the things I'd like for us to be very careful about is the cost associated with building a hospital ...," he said.
"It is a real shame that a lot of this stuff came up while we were out to public consultation [on the Birkdale Precinct Draft Master Plan], raising other expectations about that parcel of land."
Cr Talty said the council did not have "power" over the project as it would be decided at the state government level and needed support from the organisation providing care.
"This has been an ongoing process and given the opportunity, the council has always been interested in this space," she said.
Advertisement
"I would suggest land value is a part of that, so comments outside of the chamber about costs are inappropriate at this time.
"We don't want the community to think that this motion is going to mean we are going to get an animal hospital."
Council voted unanimously in favour of the amended motion, with Cr Lance Hewlett not present at the meeting.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.