BAYSIDE disability support service Blue Tongue Adventure has a new program where participants can learn life skills while working with horses.
The Blue Tongue Crew visits Gumdale's Kurshonbrooke Lodge once a week for an equine-assisted learning program called The Stable.
Co-ordinator Sam Franklin-Wangman said working with horses helped participants better understand people's reactions.
"For example, if you are loud and not respecting a space, a horse will feel that energy and shy away from you," she said.
"But if you come in open, kind and accepting, horses are willing to come to you. It's the same for our interactions with our family and friends.
"It's a really beautiful program, our crew is learning so much about relationships, communication and emotions."
Ms Franklin-Wangman said participants were involved in a range of learning experiences.
"Each session opens with a grounding and gratitude exercise, and there's also time to sit down and work through topics such as feeling overwhelmed and how to process those feelings," she said.
The Stable is one of several disability programs on offer through Blue Tongue Adventure, which is involved with Capalaba-based disability services provider Tea-Cup Cottage.
There are also woodwork and art workshops, cooking programs and social events, all of which have been designed with young adults in mind.
