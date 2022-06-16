REDLAND City Council has delayed voting on changes suggested for its environmental significance overlay plan after a recent state interest assessment.
Councillors voted in Wednesday's general meeting to defer a motion which had sought to submit a revised plan to the Queensland planning minister and gain approval to proceed to public consultation.
The state government recently directed council officers to make a series of changes to the environment significance overlay code after a state interest review.
It came after the council last year endorsed a major amendment to incorporate the Wildlife Connections Plan into the City Plan.
The amendment proposes introducing stronger protections relating to clearing native vegetation on both private and public properties within the urban footprint.
Cr McKenzie raised concerns in the meeting about the state government's proposed changes, saying they altered definitions, purpose and performance outcomes in the environmental significance overlay.
A council officer told the chamber that the amendments did not affect the code's scope.
"The concerns that Cr McKenzie has raised with us is that, because the environment significance overlay code does apply to all properties mapped within the environmental significance overlay area, some of those changes that clarify some of those revisions do then change all of those environmental significance overlay properties."
Mayor Karen Williams told the chamber that deferring the motion would give the council a chance to get its plan right for residents.
"It has been going round and round for a number of years and this is our chance to do it perfectly right so that our residents don't have to wear the consequences of a lack of clarity," she said.
Cr Golle, who was one of only three councillors to vote against deferring the matter, questioned why the council had to postpone discussions when officers had put forward a recommendation.
"We often hear in this chamber that we have to listen to the experts, being the officers," Cr Golle said.
"Those officers have worked hard negotiating and working with their state counterparts, and this is the recommendation they have brought forward.
"Why all of a sudden do we have to defer and muck around?"
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
