$2.7M injection for Australian mango Industry

June 16 2022 - 10:00pm
IMPROVED: New funding will help the mango industry increase production and profitability, while also lifting communication strategies.

The Australian mango industry has high aspirations for improved domestic and international demand and increased profitability, efficiency, and sustainability.

- Jane Wightman, head of extension, Hort Innovation

MANGO growers will be better informed as well as more productive and profitable, thanks to a $2.7 million injection.

