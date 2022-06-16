The Australian mango industry has high aspirations for improved domestic and international demand and increased profitability, efficiency, and sustainability.- Jane Wightman, head of extension, Hort Innovation
MANGO growers will be better informed as well as more productive and profitable, thanks to a $2.7 million injection.
The funding, taken from the mango research and development levy and contributions from the federal government, will go toward two parts; an integrated extension project and a communications project.
The extension project will work with growers to raise awareness of and support adoption of practices that will contribute to increasing productivity and profitability.
The communication project will produce an industry magazine, newsletters, social media, and website content to keep industry up to date with the latest research, marketing, and other industry news.
Hort Innovation will deliver the program through the Australian Mango Industry Association (AMIA) and its marketing brand, Australian Mangoes.
The two five-year projects build upon previous communication and capacity building work.
AMIA chief executive officer Brett Kelly said each the organisation's research partners and Hort Innovation will get great results for industry that tie into the Mango Strategic Investment Plan (2022-2026).
Hort Innovation head of extension Jane Wightman said during the recent Strategic Investment Plan renewal consultations, the Australian mango industry advised it valued its extension program and prioritised its continuation.
"The Australian mango industry has high aspirations for improved domestic and international demand and increased profitability, efficiency, and sustainability," she said.
"These aspirations are founded on the generation and use of research and development, the benefits of which are maximised through an innovative culture, fostering continuous improvement and proactive risk management."
One of the first activities of both projects is to form a joint project reference group (PRG).
This group will be instrumental in guiding the project teams and activities over the next five years.
Australian mango Industry stakeholders that are interested in joining the PRG, should look out for an Expression of Interest, in AMIA's industry communication.
According to the 2020/21 Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook, for the year ending June 2021, Australia produced 51,528 tonnes of mangoes valued at $167.4m.
The wholesale value of the fresh supply was $172m, with $142m distributed into retail and $30.5m into food service.
The supply per capita was 1.8kg, based on the volume supplied.
Australia exported exported 4479 tonnes for the same period, with 23pc of exported fresh mangoes sent to New Zealand.
