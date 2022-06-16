QUEENSLAND Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman has appealed the sentence handed down to the teen who killed Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field on Australia Day 2021.
The then 17-year-old was drunk and high on drugs when he ploughed into the couple with a stolen four-wheel-drive while they were walking their dogs at Alexandra Hills.
Ms Fentiman confirmed on Thursday afternoon that an appeal on the 10-year sentence handed to the teen would be lodged with the Director of Public Prosecutions.
"There is not much more I can say as the matter is before the court of appeal," she said.
"I can confirm that the grounds of the appeal are that the sentence of manslaughter was manifestly inadequate, particularly as the judge determined that the offence was a heinous offence.
"I have listened, I have taken the advice from the director of public prosecutions and now I am appealing this matter."
Capalaba MP Don Brown called out the "politics", which he said the LNP had been playing through a petition calling for changes to the Youth Justice Act.
"We didn't wait for this to happen, we changed the laws straight away," he said.
"They are tougher than the breach of bail laws being put forward and the politics around this ...
"I have listened, I have always been a fighter, always delivered, and I am glad I've delivered here yet again.
"I thank the parents of Matty [Field] for the courage that they have shown and the conversations they have had with them. I hope today's decision goes a long way with them."
Ms Fentimen said the fact that Justice Martin Burns had described the manslaughter offences as "heinous" meant the sentence could have been more than 10 years under the Youth Justice Act.
"The tragic death of Matt and Kate and their unborn child in such horrific circumstances has really been felt far and wide in the Queensland community," she said.
"Since this case, we have made significant changes to the Youth Justice Act ... which means that we have reversed the presumption of bail for young offenders.
"Those reforms are working. All young people committing serious offences are not getting bail, they are in detention."
Opposition leader David Crisafulli has called for breach of bail to be legislated as an offence.
"Almost 50,000 Queenslanders have signed the petition sending a very strong message to the Palaszczuk government that the system must change," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
