A WOMAN has been fined for creating a public nuisance after allegedly shouting and swearing at a resident on a suburban Redlands street.
Police were called to the disturbance on Fraser Street at Dunwich about 10pm on Sunday and arrested the woman after she refused to leave the area.
The 32-year-old was taken to her home and left in the care of family members.
She was issued an infringement for creating a public nuisance.
Sergeant Darren Scanlan said it was another example of someone drinking to excess.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
