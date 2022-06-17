Redland City Bulletin

Dunwich woman fined after swearing, shouting at resident on suburban Redlands street

JC
By Jordan Crick
June 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINE: Police have issued a woman with an infringement for creating a public nuisance in suburbia on North Stradbroke Island.

A WOMAN has been fined for creating a public nuisance after allegedly shouting and swearing at a resident on a suburban Redlands street.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.