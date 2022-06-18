Local businesses have been gearing up in preparation for this weekend's Redlands Coast Wedding Trail.
The annual event, held this Sunday, is designed to help stimulate the local wedding industry and promote the Redlands Coast as a wedding destination.
Local businesswomen Nicci Payouw, Romana Saeheng and Melissa Aitken were the masterminds behind the event who wanted to encourage industry collaboration.
"We are all proud Redlands Coast residents who love our region and love our industry and we believe that a thriving industry overall can only be an amazing thing for everyone individually too," said Fiction Bar and Restaurant general manager, Mrs Payouw.
Mrs Payouw said that she wanted to help support members of the wedding industry following the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The wedding industry was hit hard by the pandemic and we saw many industry friends fall victim to the financial fallout from it," Mrs Payouw said.
"Some of us, however, were able to move with the restrictions and continue to build our businesses, and some of us thrived," she said.
"So we wanted to 'pay-it-forward' and we thought a collaboration like the Redlands Coast Wedding Trail would be the perfect start."
The Redlands Coast Wedding Trail will feature a dozen venues, event spaces, restaurants and public spaces across Cleveland, Raby Bay, Wellington Point and Mount Cotton including Sirromet Winery, Redland Bay Golf Club, The Lighthouse Restaurant and many more.
The trail will give couples the opportunity to meet with wedding providers for a full range of services such as venues, photographers, celebrants, cakes, dresses, hair and makeup, transport, florists, gifts, entertainers and pop-up wedding experts.
Redland City Deputy Mayor Julie Talty said the event will act as a one-stop shop of venues and providers.
"Our Redland Coast Wedding Trail event offers couples, who may be time-poor, a single day where all our key venues are open and showcasing their location and services, with supporting local industry members also exhibiting at these spaces," Cr Talty said.
"The one-day showcase will see many partnerships formed between local businesses such as several key wedding or event venues, popular photographic locations and local wedding industry businesses," she said.
"It's a day when the Redlands Coast wedding industry gets to ring the bell and to really shine."
More information, including the full map of the trail, can be found online.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
